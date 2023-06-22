Board of Directors of Gazprom Approves 2024-2033 Development Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The board of directors of Russian gas giant Gazprom has approved the 2024-2033 development program, and it excludes the European gas market share from the strategic planning system, the company said on Friday.

"The board of directors of PJSC Gazprom decided to: approve the long-term development program of PJSC Gazprom (Gazprom Group) for 2024-2033," Gazprom said in a statement.

The board also asked CEO Alexey Miller to make sure that changes are made in the planning procedure of Gazprom, so that "share on the gas market of European countries" is excluded from the strategic planning system.