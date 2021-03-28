Board of PPPA approves Sialkot- Kharian Motorway on PPP mode

The Board of Directors of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Saturday approved construction of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project on Public Private Partnership mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The board of Directors of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Saturday approved construction of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project on Public Private Partnership mode.

The meeting of the 10th Board of Directors of PPPA was presided over by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The meeting reviewed the working paper and presentation for the National Highway Authority's Construction of the (69km long 04-lane) Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project proposed on a Build, Operate, & Transfer basis under the Federal Government's Public-Private Partnership Program.

Asad Umar said that the successful implementation of the project would strengthen the national PPP program and pave the way for more PPP transactions in the future. He directed NHA and P3A to continue their collaboration to make the project a success. The minister said that there was huge potential for PPP projects and the government would make sure that the same was fully tapped.

After a detailed discussion, the Board accorded approval of the project and the attendant Commercial and Financial Feasibility Study, the transaction structure, & the Request for Proposal package.