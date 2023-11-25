Open Menu

Board Of Revenue's Meeting Approves 18 Agendas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed has chaired a full board meeting in which 19 agendas were presented and 18 were approved while one agenda was postponed, according to the BoR spokesperson here Saturday.

The member colonies presented the agenda of giving land for the promotion of tourism. SMBR Nabil Javed said that the land will be used for the purpose for which it will be given. In case of violation, action will be taken. In the third agenda, government land used by GM Textile Mills was approved to be included in the salable table.

SMBR Nabil Javed directed the revaluation of land. The agenda for amendments in the Removal of Encroachment Ordinance was approved. Nabil Javed further said that not only the possession will be released from the people occupying the government land, heavy fines can also be imposed on people who have been occupying it for years. Four agendas of the Colonies Department were approved through mutual consultation. The process of leasing government land for defense purposes was reviewed. After consultation, the full board decided to refer the matter to the cabinet. The agenda to lease land to Rahim Yar Khan SOS Village was also approved. The agenda for giving land to Lal Shanara Park was also approved.

Member Tax presented an agenda to bring private societies under the ambit of taxation. The full board approved the agenda through mutual consultation. SMBR Nabil Javed instructed to set up a committee for further progress. Member Colonies Mbar Tex and de Pelera Saira Umar were added to the committee. By amending the Land Revenue Act, private societies will be brought under the ambit of taxation.

DG Pelera pushed the bill for training of revenue officers. Abolition of duty for partition of property was also discussed. Secretary Board of Revenue Shafqatullah Mushtaq presented two agendas in the meeting. Approved the additional leaf in Khanewal Tehsil Mian Channu. Approved the auction of property to collect fine from NAB convict Zahid Hussain.

The SMBR instructed the members to make progress on the approved agendas. The agendas will be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval. He also directed to give more administrative powers to the members Board of Revenue. He further said that administrative responsibilities will be assigned to the members to improve the efficiency of the divisions. The main objective of the Board of Revenue is to provide facilities to the citizens. Revenue collection and protection of citizens' properties are Primary responsibilities.

