Board to discuss major developments in BRT system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The 42nd meeting of the Board of Directors of TransPeshawar, the operating company for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System - Zu Peshawar, was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikram Ullah Khan.

Secretary Transport, Masud Younas, Director General - Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Mohammad Naeed Khan, Managing Director - Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) Parvaiz Sabatkhel, CEO TransPeshawar Dr. Murtaza Bukhari and other board members attended the meeting.

CEO TransPeshawar Dr. Murtaza Bukhari briefed the board about various agenda items. Following detailed discussions, the board made some key decisions aimed at further improving the Peshawar BRT system.

A significant development discussed was the procurement of additional buses for the BRT fleet. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already approved the purchase of 50 new 12-meter buses, which will be added to the existing fleet of 244 operational buses.

These buses will operate on the upcoming planned routes which include Bara Road, Khyber Road and Ring Road.

The Board was presented with a detailed analysis of procurement options, including procurement from the existing vendor, Golden Dragon, or initiating an open tender process.

Complete details about the estimated costs, delivery timeliness and potential financial savings for both options were provided to the board.

After thorough deliberation, it was decided that the procurement process will be carried out ensuring complete adherence to the prevailing regulations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA).

The case will be presented to the cabinet and Chief Minister for final decision.

Moreover, the board was given a detailed presentation on Zu business Center Chamkani, which has recently been handed over to TransPeshawar. Zu Business Center Chamkani is one of the three commercial plazas developed under the BRT project, alongside Mall of Hayatabad and Zu Business Center Dabgari.

These plazas were constructed with the objective of land-value capture and increasing non-fare revenue to reduce the project's reliance on government subsidies.

During the meeting, the reserved price for this commercial center was approved, and TransPeshawar was granted permission for a call for tenders for its lease.

Following board approval, TransPeshawar will lease the facility to private entities through an open auction and to government institutions as per government (G2G) regulations.