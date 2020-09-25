UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BoD SIDB Allows Construction Of Commercial Buildings

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

BoD SIDB allows construction of commercial buildings

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has approved the construction of commercial buildings on the available plots of Small Industrial Development Board to make its assets more useful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has approved the construction of commercial buildings on the available plots of Small Industrial Development Board to make its assets more useful.

The approval into this effect was accorded during a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of SIDB that held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here Friday.

Those who attended were included president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Anwar Maqsood, president D.I. Khan Small Industrial Estate (SIE), Mohammad Raza Ali Gandapore, Haji Iftikhar Ahmad (Abbottabad), Abdul Qadoos (Bannu). Managing Director (MD) SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz and others.

The board decided the purchase of modern machinery for the development of wood sector and also approved the imparting of training to prisoners to make skilled persons.

The board also directed the initiation of work on Small Industrial Estate Peshawar II project within a period of three months and possession of plots in Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad to allottees by the end of the current Calendar year. It has further directed guaranteeing the establishing of third industrial estate in Abbottabad under the public-private partnership.

Similarly, the BoD also directed taking of all possible steps for cleanliness in Mardan Industrial Estate and bringing improvement in the provision of basic facilities including infrastructure in Charsadda Industrial Estate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that SIDB was an autonomous organization and progressing without getting any official grant.

He expressed the hope that the organization and its management would make efforts for further development and bring itself at par with the requirements of the modern era.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mardan Charsadda Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ABAD to display SBCA Bar ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan, China special envoys discuss latest stat ..

19 seconds ago

Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Grou ..

21 seconds ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.