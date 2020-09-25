BoD SIDB allows construction of commercial buildings

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has approved the construction of commercial buildings on the available plots of Small Industrial Development Board to make its assets more useful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has approved the construction of commercial buildings on the available plots of Small Industrial Development Board to make its assets more useful.

The approval into this effect was accorded during a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of SIDB that held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here Friday.

Those who attended were included president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Anwar Maqsood, president D.I. Khan Small Industrial Estate (SIE), Mohammad Raza Ali Gandapore, Haji Iftikhar Ahmad (Abbottabad), Abdul Qadoos (Bannu). Managing Director (MD) SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz and others.

The board decided the purchase of modern machinery for the development of wood sector and also approved the imparting of training to prisoners to make skilled persons.

The board also directed the initiation of work on Small Industrial Estate Peshawar II project within a period of three months and possession of plots in Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad to allottees by the end of the current Calendar year. It has further directed guaranteeing the establishing of third industrial estate in Abbottabad under the public-private partnership.

Similarly, the BoD also directed taking of all possible steps for cleanliness in Mardan Industrial Estate and bringing improvement in the provision of basic facilities including infrastructure in Charsadda Industrial Estate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that SIDB was an autonomous organization and progressing without getting any official grant.

He expressed the hope that the organization and its management would make efforts for further development and bring itself at par with the requirements of the modern era.