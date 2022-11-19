UrduPoint.com

Bodies Of Three People Recovered From Rubble Following Sakhalin Accident - Governor

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Bodies of Three People Recovered From Rubble Following Sakhalin Accident - Governor

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) SAKHALINSK, November 19 (Sputnik) - The bodies of three people who were killed in a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin have been recovered from the rubble, regional Governor Valery Limarenko says.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Tymovskoye at around 05.

03 Moscow time (02:03 GMT), which resulted in the collapse of five floors.

Limarenko said that one person died, while another one was injured. Regional emergency services confirmed the death of one person to Sputnik and said that a total of nine others were injured.

"According to preliminary information, the bodies of three dead residents were recovered from under the rubble of the building in Tymovskoye," Limarenko said on Telegram later on Saturday morning.

