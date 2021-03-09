UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Formed Representing Various Chambers To Address Ports Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

Body formed representing various chambers to address ports issues

Ministry of Maritime Affairs has constituted a committee representing various chambers of commerce and industry to address ports related issues on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has constituted a committee representing various chambers of commerce and industry to address ports related issues on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi shared a notification issued in this regard.

The committee comprising president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), presidents, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faisalabad, Sailkot, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The minister said that the committee was formed in light of his announcement and commitment at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, March 5.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Chambers Of Commerce Hyderabad Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chamber Ali Haider March Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Shaheen thanks Shahid Afridi for good wishes

58 seconds ago

European Parliament Waives Immunity From Ex-Catala ..

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 10,000 COVID-19 Cases in ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia's Mt. Merapi belches hot clouds

2 minutes ago

British High Commission’s Development Director v ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.