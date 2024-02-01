Open Menu

BoE Freezes Interest Rate As Inflation Stays High

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM

BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

The Bank of England froze its key interest rate Thursday for a fourth meeting in a row, matching US Federal Reserve policy, as high inflation prevents cuts to borrowing costs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Bank of England froze its key interest rate Thursday for a fourth meeting in a row, matching US Federal Reserve policy, as high inflation prevents cuts to borrowing costs.

The BoE said in a statement it had left its rate at 5.25 percent, the highest level for 16 years, following a regular policy meeting.

BoE governor Andrew Bailey said there was a "need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall" to the bank's "2.0-percent target, and stay there, before we can lower interest rates".

UK annual inflation stands at 4.0 percent after inching up from 3.

9 percent, according to the latest official data.

But it has fallen sharply from a 41-year peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022.

The BoE hiked its key interest rate 14 times between late 2021 and second half of last year.

Global inflationary pressures started to build after Covid lockdowns were lifted before sky-rocketing when energy prices soared following the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.

The BoE on Thursday forecast that UK annual inflation could fall to 2.0 percent in the Spring before climbing again.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Oil Bank United Kingdom October Gas From

Recent Stories

Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

2 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

2 minutes ago
 JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

6 minutes ago
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

6 minutes ago
 Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record prof ..

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

23 minutes ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

23 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

23 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cu ..

Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

9 minutes ago
 VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (U ..

VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO

9 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profi ..

Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business