Open Menu

BoE Hikes Rate Half-point As High Inflation Persists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BoE hikes rate half-point as high inflation persists

The Bank of England Thursday lifted its key interest rate by a half-point to five percent to tackle stubbornly high UK inflation despite such a move worsening a cost-of-living crisis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Bank of England Thursday lifted its key interest rate by a half-point to five percent to tackle stubbornly high UK inflation despite such a move worsening a cost-of-living crisis.

The higher-than-expected 13th hike in a row, to a 15-year peak, came one day after data showed UK annual inflation remaining at 8.7 percent to defy expectations of a slowdown.

Prior to the data, markets had expected a smaller quarter-point increase following a regular policy meeting.

"There had been significant upside news in recent data that indicated more persistence in the inflation process," the Bank of England (BoE) said in the gathering's minutes.

A half-point hike was in stark contrast to the Federal Reserve, which last week pressed pause on US rate hikes after a sharp easing in the country's inflation.

The European Central Bank last week raised its borrowing costs by a quarter point.

The Swiss and Norwegian central banks hiked their rates on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made slashing the pace of price rises a priority for his Conservative government as it heads into a general election next year.

Traders anticipate UK interest rates will hit six percent by the end of the year, likely pushing Britain into recession.

Sunak wants inflation reduced to five percent by the end of the year, or about half the level at the start of 2023.

The BoE began lifting its key interest rate from a record low of 0.1 percent at the end of 2021, with inflation starting to creep up as economies slowly emerged from lockdowns.

UK inflation went on to strike a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent in October on rampant energy bills after major oil and gas producer Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

The BoE is tasked by the government to keep UK annual inflation close to a target of two percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Oil Bank Price United Kingdom October Gas Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

17 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

17 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

47 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

15 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business