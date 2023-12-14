BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut pressure mounts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bank of England held rates steady again Thursday with the European Central Bank expected to follow suit as inflation retreats, shifting investor attention to how fast policymakers will slash borrowing costs in 2024

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Bank of England held rates steady again Thursday with the European Central Bank expected to follow suit as inflation retreats, shifting investor attention to how fast policymakers will slash borrowing costs in 2024.

BoE policymakers opted for a third consecutive pause in their final meeting of 2023, leaving the main interest rate at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent.

The rate would remain high "for an extended period", the BoE warned.

UK inflation slowed sharply to 4.6 percent in October but remains well above the two-percent target.

In Frankfurt, the ECB was widely expected to leave rates unchanged for a second straight time, following a historic streak of hikes to tame runaway prices.

A pause would keep the ECB's benchmark deposit rate at a record high of four percent.

With inflation dropping faster than expected in many countries and the economic outlook darkening, investors are increasingly betting that policymakers will start cutting rates earlier than previously thought.

The US Federal Reserve set the tone on Wednesday, leaving its rates at a 22-year high and indicating that it expected three rate cuts in 2024.

Markets cheered the much-sought-after dovish pivot, triggering a global rally that saw Wall Street soar to record highs.