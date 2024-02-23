Open Menu

Boeing, Airbus Struggle To Deliver Planes As Supply Chain Woes Persist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Boeing, Airbus struggle to deliver planes as supply chain woes persist

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Boeing and Airbus struck deals to sell billions of Dollars' worth of planes at this week's airshow in Singapore, but supply chain disruptions mean they may struggle to deliver them on time, analysts said.

Plane makers are already behind in their current orders due to parts shortages and lack of skilled labour, as the travel sector recovers from the havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From engines and seatbelts to wiring and screws, a single plane needs millions of parts from suppliers across the world, making them vulnerable to supply chain hiccups.

Among the major deals announced at Asia's biggest airshow, which ends Sunday, was an order by Thai Airways for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, while Royal Brunei Airlines bought four of the popular model.

Europe's Airbus said it secured a commitment from Vietnamese carrier Vietjet Air to purchase 20 of its A330-900 aircraft, with the first delivery due in 2026.

That might be optimistic.

Aviation analyst Shukor Yusof said Boeing and Airbus had already indicated that some of their popular models would be unavailable until 2030.

"The new orders will struggle to be delivered as continued shortages in labour and raw materials, problems in logistics as well as energy costs prevail," said Shukor, founder of consultancy Endau Analytics.

"Raising production rates will be very tough to achieve. You're not making hand phones."

The delays mean airlines cannot offer more seats and will be stuck with older, less fuel-efficient planes, which may dent their profits, Shukor said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Singapore Brunei May Sunday From Asia Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

52 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

1 hour ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

1 hour ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

14 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

15 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

15 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business