Boeing, Airbus Struggle To Deliver Planes As Supply Chain Woes Persist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Boeing and Airbus struck deals to sell billions of Dollars' worth of planes at this week's airshow in Singapore, but supply chain disruptions mean they may struggle to deliver them on time, analysts said.
Plane makers are already behind in their current orders due to parts shortages and lack of skilled labour, as the travel sector recovers from the havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
From engines and seatbelts to wiring and screws, a single plane needs millions of parts from suppliers across the world, making them vulnerable to supply chain hiccups.
Among the major deals announced at Asia's biggest airshow, which ends Sunday, was an order by Thai Airways for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, while Royal Brunei Airlines bought four of the popular model.
Europe's Airbus said it secured a commitment from Vietnamese carrier Vietjet Air to purchase 20 of its A330-900 aircraft, with the first delivery due in 2026.
That might be optimistic.
Aviation analyst Shukor Yusof said Boeing and Airbus had already indicated that some of their popular models would be unavailable until 2030.
"The new orders will struggle to be delivered as continued shortages in labour and raw materials, problems in logistics as well as energy costs prevail," said Shukor, founder of consultancy Endau Analytics.
"Raising production rates will be very tough to achieve. You're not making hand phones."
The delays mean airlines cannot offer more seats and will be stuck with older, less fuel-efficient planes, which may dent their profits, Shukor said.
