Boeing Announces Deep Job, Production Cuts Caused by COVID-19 Crisis - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Ten percent of Boeing's work force is going to be fired or not replaced because of a collapse in demand for airliners owing to the global novel coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic, President and CEO Dave Calhoun told workers in a letter on Wednesday.

"[T]hese new reductions in our production rates and the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business will force us to reduce the size of our workforce," Calhoun wrote. "We have begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10 percent."

Calhoun warned the 10 percent cuts will be achieved through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.

"We'll have to make even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers - more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," Calhoun wrote.

Boeing planned to reduce 787 airliner production to ten per month in 2020 and to seven per month by 2022 and to reduce the combined 777 / 777X production rate to three per month in 2021, Calhoun explained.