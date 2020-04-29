UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Announces Deep Job, Production Cuts Caused By COVID-19 Crisis - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Boeing Announces Deep Job, Production Cuts Caused by COVID-19 Crisis - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Ten percent of Boeing's work force is going to be fired or not replaced because of a collapse in demand for airliners owing to the global novel coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic, President and CEO Dave Calhoun told workers in a letter on Wednesday.

"[T]hese new reductions in our production rates and the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business will force us to reduce the size of our workforce," Calhoun wrote. "We have begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10 percent."

Calhoun warned the 10 percent cuts will be achieved through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.

"We'll have to make even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers - more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," Calhoun wrote.

Boeing planned to reduce 787 airliner production to ten per month in 2020 and to seven per month by 2022 and to reduce the combined 777 / 777X production rate to three per month in 2021, Calhoun explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

33 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

48 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.