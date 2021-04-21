UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing CEO Calhoun Given More Time To Chart Comeback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Boeing CEO Calhoun given more time to chart comeback

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Boeing announced on Tuesday that David Calhoun would remain CEO potentially through 2028 as the aviation giant navigates a multi-year comeback following the 737 MAX scandal and the Covid-19 travel industry collapse.

Boeing raised the company's retirement age for Calhoun to 70, ensuring a measure of continuity during a still-uncertain time in aviation and as questions linger over the company's practices after two tragic MAX crashes claimed 346 lives.

Boeing, which has a standard retirement age of 65, cited Calhoun's progress in "building regulator and customer confidence" and enabling the 737 MAX to return to service following a 20-month grounding.

Changing Calhoun's retirement age allows "for flexibility," Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner said during an annual meeting.

At the meeting, investors reelected the company's board and voted down proposals that would have given shareholders more influence on the selection of new board members and required additional disclosure of corporate lobbying practices.

"Under Dave's strong leadership, Boeing has effectively navigated one of the most challenging and complex periods in its long history," Kellner said in a press release.

"His dedication to renewing the company's commitment to safety, quality and transparency has been critical in building regulator and customer confidence as Boeing returns the 737 MAX to service.

" Calhoun, 64, expressed confidence in a long-term aviation recovery once international flying and business travel returns. His top priorities are to finance Boeing's capital budget and to reduce debt.

"I'm confident the cashflow will come back and be robust," said Calhoun, who cited the global availability of coronavirus vaccines as critical.

"I can't pick a date," he said. "We need the markets to come back, and I'm confident they will." But Calhoun gave no timeframe on when the company would resume an investor dividend. Shares of Boeing fell sharply, ending 4.1 percent down at $234.06.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, who is 54, would retire in July. Smith had previously been seen as a potential CEO.

A longtime Boeing board member, Calhoun was named CEO in December 2019 as the company reeled from the scandal over the MAX.

He moved into the corner office in January 2020, and just two months later Boeing was faced with a second crisis as the coronavirus pandemic devastated airline travel.

Under Calhoun, Boeing slashed thousands of jobs and settled a Department of Justice criminal probe on the MAX, agreeing to pay $2.5 billion in fines.

The company also weighed whether to accept direct support from the US government after Congress included $17 billion in relief aimed at Boeing in the CARES Act enacted to help businesses impacted by the broad lockdowns a year ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Business Budget Company David Progress January July December Congress Criminals 2019 2020 Market From Government Industry Top Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

8 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

11 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.