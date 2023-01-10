UrduPoint.com

Boeing Deliveries Rose In 2022, But Still Lag Airbus

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Boeing deliveries rose in 2022, but still lag Airbus

Boeing accelerated the pace of commercial plane deliveries in the fourth quarter, but again lagged arch-rival Airbus for all of 2022, according to company data released Tuesday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Boeing accelerated the pace of commercial plane deliveries in the fourth quarter, but again lagged arch-rival Airbus for all of 2022, according to company data released Tuesday.

The US aviation giant delivered 152 planes in the October to December period, bringing its total last year to 480 -- up more than 40 percent from 2021.

This is highest number since 2018, when Boeing delivered 806 planes before it was rocked by crises over the 737 MAX, when two fatal crashes and a massive travel downturn due to Covid-19 sent orders plunging.

Boeing has badly lagged Airbus in deliveries in recent years, and in 2022 it once again fell short of the European planemaker, which said Tuesday it had delivered 661 planes to airlines and other clients last year.

Deliveries are closely monitored by Wall Street because they are tied to company revenues.

When Boeing last reported quarterly earnings in October, it still had hundreds of planes in inventory, including its best-selling models, the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, both of which have suffered from lengthy periods of halted deliveries in recent years.

In the fourth quarter, Boeing delivered 110 of the 737 planes, the most of any quarter in 2022.

The inventory has included MAX planes originally built for carriers in China, the only major market where the jet has not resumed service. Boeing has said it is seeking to redirect the planes to other consumers.

Boeing also halted deliveries of the 787 for more than a year while it addressed production problems.

But they resumed after a lengthy review with US air safety regulators, with 31 planes going to customers in 2022, including 22 in the fourth quarter.

Boeing also announced some significant new orders in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, including an agreement with United Airlines to add 100 units of 787 planes in a sign of strengthening demand for long-haul transport amid the travel recovery.

In all, Boeing had 808 orders last year, net of cancelations.

Boeing has signaled that it expects to return to a period of more robust financial performance in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe, with free cash flow reaching $10 billion in that period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company October December 2018 Market All From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SteelFab 2023 continues to promote use of AI in ir ..

SteelFab 2023 continues to promote use of AI in iron and steel industry

6 minutes ago
 Classified Documents Recovered From Biden Think Ta ..

Classified Documents Recovered From Biden Think Tank Related to Ukraine, Iran - ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP secretary directed to monitor LG polls in Kara ..

ECP secretary directed to monitor LG polls in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Extreme weather caused $165 billion in US damage i ..

Extreme weather caused $165 billion in US damage in 2022: officials

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Sees Annual Consumer Prices Soar 26.6% - S ..

Ukraine Sees Annual Consumer Prices Soar 26.6% - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 CM, cabinet have been de-notified: Punjab Governor ..

CM, cabinet have been de-notified: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.