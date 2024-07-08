Boeing, DOJ reach deal over MAX crashes case

Boeing said Monday it had reached a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes, which court papers show would see the aviation giant plead guilty to fraud

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Boeing said Monday it had reached a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes, which court papers show would see the aviation giant plead guilty to fraud.

The agreement comes after prosecutors concluded Boeing flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia more than five years ago.

"We have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department," Boeing told AFP in a statement.

Families of crash victims immediately filed an objection to the deal, arguing that it "unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive."

Catherine Berthet, who lost her daughter Camille in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019 -- involving a 737 MAX 8 -- said the deal reflects "weakness and manifest contempt for the victims' families and public interest.

"

Court papers filed in Texas on Sunday said the company had agreed to plead guilty to "conspiracy to defraud the United States" during the certification of MAX airplanes.

The plea deal sees Boeing avoid a criminal trial, instead agreeing to a series of terms including a $243.6 million fine on top of the same sum already paid.

The company will also be required to make a minimum investment of $455 million in "compliance and safety programs".

Such changes at the firm will be overseen by an independent monitor appointed by the government for a three-year term.

The company's board of directors will also be required to meet the families of crash victims.