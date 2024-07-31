Boeing Names New CEO As It Reports Hefty Loss
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Boeing named former Rockwell Collins chief Robert "Kelly" Ortberg its next CEO Wednesday, as the aviation giant reported a hefty loss on continued operational problems.
Ortberg, 64, helped lead Rockwell Collins and integrate it into United Technology prior to his retirement from RTX in 2021.
His appointment comes as Boeing attempts to rebound from a series of safety and quality control problems that have sharpened scrutiny on the company.
Ortberg "is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry," said Boeing chairman Steve Mollenkopf in a message to employees.
Ortberg is set to become CEO on August 8, taking over for Dave Calhoun, a former General Electric and private equity executive who has held the post since early 2020.
"We look forward to working with Kelly as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in our long history," Mollenkopf said.
Boeing on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.4 billion, compared with a loss of $149 million in the year-ago period.
Revenues fell 14.6 percent to $16.9 billion.
