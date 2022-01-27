Boeing Reports Nearly $15Bln Revenue, Defense Sales Fall in 4th Quarter of 2021 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Boeing generated $14.8 billion in total revenue during the last three-month quarter of 2021, the company said in its latest business report.

"The Boeing Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion, reflecting higher commercial volume and lower defense revenue. GAAP (Generally accepted accounting practices) loss per share of ($7.02) and core loss per share .. of ($7.69) reflect lower charges and higher commercial volume," the report said on Wednesday.

Boeing recorded operating cash flow of $0.7 billion during the same period, the report said.

"2021 was a rebuilding year for us as we overcame hurdles and reached key milestones across our commercial, defense and services portfolios. We increased 737 MAX production and deliveries, and safely returned the 737 MAX to service in nearly all global markets," Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun said.

The three month period saw the continued global return to service of 737 MAX airliners, including progress in China while the 787 Dreamliner program recorded $3.5 billion pre-tax non-cash charge; focused on actions required to resume deliveries, according to the report.