Open Menu

Boeing Shares Rise Despite Q2 Loss As It Boosts Plane Production

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Boeing shares rise despite Q2 loss as it boosts plane production

Boeing reported a $149 million second-quarter loss Wednesday following delays and cost issues in its defense and space program, but shares rallied on increased commercial jet deliveries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Boeing reported a $149 million second-quarter loss Wednesday following delays and cost issues in its defense and space program, but shares rallied on increased commercial jet deliveries.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed to "steady progress" in the aerospace giant's turnaround, as it increased production rates on both the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, two popular commercial jets that have struggled with factory and supply chain issues in recent years.

A jump in plane deliveries boosted quarterly revenues to $19.8 billion, up 18 percent from the year-ago level and above analyst expectations.

Boeing notched a 12 percent increase in commercial plane deliveries. However, the program still experienced a quarterly loss due to "abnormal costs and period expenses, including research and development.

" The company's defense, space and security business also experienced an operating loss, hit by delays in the Starliner spacecraft and increased costs connected to the T-7A jet trainer program.

Boeing reaffirmed its projections for 2023 free cash flow, a benchmark closely watched by investors.

Calhoun characterized the second quarter as "solid" and demand as "strong," according to a press release.

"While we have more work ahead, we are making progress in our recovery and driving stability in our factories and the supply chain to meet our customer commitments," he said.

Shares rose 3.6 percent to $221.80 in pre-market trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Progress From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

23 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

23 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

33 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

29 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

29 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

29 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

48 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

29 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

29 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

26 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

26 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business