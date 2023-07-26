Boeing shares surge despite Q2 loss as it boosts plane production

Boeing shares rallied Wednesday after the aerospace giant reported a smaller-than-expected loss, announced production rate increases on key commercial jets and described fewer supply chain problems

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Boeing shares rallied Wednesday after the aerospace giant reported a smaller-than-expected loss, announced production rate increases on key commercial jets and described fewer supply chain problems.

The big US aerospace company reported a $149 million second-quarter loss following delays and cost issues in its defense and space program.

A jump in plane deliveries boosted quarterly revenues to $19.8 billion, up 18 percent from the year-ago level and above analyst expectations.

Boeing increased production rates on both the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, two popular commercial jets that have struggled with factory and supply chain issues in recent years. Boeing also reaffirmed its projections for 2023 free cash flow, a benchmark closely watched by investors.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed to "steady progress" in the aerospace giant's turnaround, describing demand as strong, according to the company's press release.