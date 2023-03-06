BOI all set to introduce Asaan Karobaar Bill in Parliament

Stakeholders during a consultative workshop on Monday agreed to initiate the legislative process to introduce the Asaan Karobaar Bill in the Parliament at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Stakeholders during a consultative workshop on Monday agreed to initiate the legislative process to introduce the Asaan Karobaar Bill in the Parliament at the earliest.

This was decided during a workshop on Asaan Karobaar Bill, attended by over 80 participants including representatives from public and private sectors, all the provincial governments, AJK, G-B, Finance Division, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Pakistan Business Council (PBC), KP-BOI, AJK-BOI and academia.

Addressing the concluding session, Ambreen Iftikhar, Additional Secretary, BOI said that the valuable discussion among the stakeholders would be incorporated into the final draft of the Asaan Karobaar Bill.

She said that BOI was fully aware of the problems faced by different investors in initiating their businesses and in this regard valuable input was given during the consultative workshop.

Ambreen said that the Bill would ensure protection and promotion of small business owners to run their businesses with ease and comfort. She also stressed upon the effective implementation of the Bill, once it would be passed by the parliament.

Addressing the workshop, Khashi-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary, BOI said the workshop provided a platform to discuss the key provisions of the Asaan Karobaar Legislation, its benefits and challenges and for this purpose experts from different fields had been invited.

In his welcome remarks, Director General (Reforms), BOI highlighted the challenges confronting the Asaan Karoobar Bill and said these challenges included; limited access to finances, lack of skilled labour, poor infrastructure, and a volatile business environment.

The Board of Investment (BOI) informed that the proposed Bill will be introduced in the Parliament by the end of this month after incorporating the valuable suggestions by the participants.

The Q&A session was participated by the representatives of PSW, FBR, SECP, Finance Division and others.