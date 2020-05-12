BOI asks French Investors to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment of Pakistan, Atif R. Bokhari on Tuesday invited the French entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established by Pakistan.

He asked French Investors to invest in different fields, especially in food processing, information technology, housing and construction, travel and tourism and agriculture sectors.

A webinar on investment opportunities in Pakistan was held today by MEDEF, the largest business federation in France, Embassy of Pakistan in Paris and French Embassy in Islamabad, said a press release issued by BOI here on Tuesday.

He also encouraged the French investors and businesspersons to consider investing into the Information Technology Park being established in Islamabad.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani and French companies.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque and Deputy Head of the Asia-Pacific Department of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance Ms. Nora SUSBIELLE, attended the webinar from France.

Chairman Board of Investment of Pakistan Atif R. Bokhari and Ambassador of France to Pakistan Mr. Marc BARETY, took part in the event from Pakistan.

President of Pakistan France Business Council and President of Total Global Services, Thierry Pflimlin in his remarks said that the French and Pakistani companies should explore the emerging business and investment opportunities as both the countries restart their economies in the wake of lockdown.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque briefed the participants about the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan due to COVID-19 and the government's relief stimulus package to help business and vulnerable segment of the society.

"We noted that COVID-19 has stressed the economies of the world, it has also created opportunities." Mr. Marc Barety, Ambassador of France spoke about the huge potential that exists between Pakistan and France in further strengthening their economic and investment relations.

He said that cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries is among the priority areas for enhancing business ties.

The webinar was part of Embassy of Pakistan, Paris, to sustain the momentum of bilateral economic and investment relations between Pakistan and France despite the difficulties and disruptions posed by COVID-19 pandemic.