BoI assures full cooperation to Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani on Wednesday assured the Chinese investors and industrialists of complete support and cooperation in execution of projects in different sectors.

BoI chairman was talking to a delegation of Chengdu Association for Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAFTEC) headed by Secretary General Xiao Chen, and represented by their partners in Pakistan South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meeting here at his office.

Zubair Gilani underscored that Pakistan was looking for long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with China and wanted to learn from the Chinese experience in all areas to achieve economic development.

The Chinese industrialists, he said, could benefit from domestic labour and geographic location of Pakistan, particularly by investing in industrial zones near the ports, where the opportunities were ample.

For the industry in Chengdu, the BoI chairman said, there was a lot of potential for production of electric vehicles and agricultural machinery as those products could be sold locally as well as exported to a large international market in middle East, Africa and Asia.

Xiao Chen said CAFTEC had established an office in Pakistan and was now looking forward to bringing the investors to develop industry for production of electric vehicles as well as agriculture machinery.

He showed interest particularly in the tourism sector and shared different ideas to boost and promote tourism in Pakistan.