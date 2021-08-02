BOI assures investors for simplification of business visa process

Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar on Monday assured investors that the process of obtaining business visas will be further expedited by taking up the issue with other relevant departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar on Monday assured investors that the process of obtaining business visas will be further expedited by taking up the issue with other relevant departments.

Secretary Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar shared that Pakistan is working on creating a Business and Investment Forum with China, which will offer numerous opportunities to the private sector.

She said this while talking to first ever online 'Khuli E- Kachehri' organized by BOI, said a press release issued by BOI here.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, Fareena shared her official e-mail address and contact details of relevant officers.

Regional BOI offices also participated in the session virtually. Owing to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions enforced in result thereof, directions received from the Prime Minister's office resulted in Board of Investment (BOI) organizing its first ever khuli e-kachehry here.

Kachehry was conducted by the Secretary Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar and several officers of BOI including Director General Jamil Qureshi and Director General Suriya Jamal participated in the session.

She encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

A large number of investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to Board of Investment with their queries and expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to directly contact the Secretary.

They also appreciated the BOI team for timely resolution of complaints and facilitating investors in every possible way.

Local and foreign investors came forward with a wide range of issues and suggestions including obtaining business visas, tourism policy, investment in sectors such as petroleum, minerals and mining, livestock.

Focus of the e-kachehry was to address issues pertaining to investors including Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Foreign Investment, Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Work Visas, establishing company branch/liaison office and other areas relevant to BOI's mandate.

The activity was aimed at strengthening of public trust and developing a linkage between Government's machinery and investors.

Through this venture, the Board of Investment provided an accessible platform to the public to redress queries and complaints and was able to convey Government's narrative on investment incentives.