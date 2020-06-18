BOI assures to resolve issues SEZs for attracting more FDI

The Board of investment (BOI) assured the parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to resolve the issues of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of CPES for creating better environment to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The board of investment (BOI) assured the parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to resolve the issues of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of CPES for creating better environment to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

The Federal Secretary of BOI, Mr Omer Rasool also apprised the committee that they are working in tandem with CPEC authority to resolve the outstanding issues of SEZs on Priority bases.

The meeting of the parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held on Wednesday in Parliament house, under the Chairmanship of MNA, Sher ali Arbab.

The issues of Rashakai and Dhabeji Special Economic Zones (SEZs) relating to supply of electricity and gas were also discussed.

The Secretary Power division briefed the committee on the power projects under CPEC.

Secretary, power division Mr. Irfan Ali committed to resolves issues pertaining to Dhabeji SEZ in one month time frame.

It was agreed upon that the next meeting will resume this discussion has national energy basket heavily release on these power projects and these are two vital for the economic life line of the country.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan,Murtaza Javed Abbasi , Ms Hina Rabbani Khar and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed.