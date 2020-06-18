UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BOI Assures To Resolve Issues SEZs For Attracting More FDI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

BOI assures to resolve issues SEZs for attracting more FDI

The Board of investment (BOI) assured the parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to resolve the issues of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of CPES for creating better environment to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The board of investment (BOI) assured the parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to resolve the issues of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of CPES for creating better environment to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

The Federal Secretary of BOI, Mr Omer Rasool also apprised the committee that they are working in tandem with CPEC authority to resolve the outstanding issues of SEZs on Priority bases.

The meeting of the parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held on Wednesday in Parliament house, under the Chairmanship of MNA, Sher ali Arbab.

The issues of Rashakai and Dhabeji Special Economic Zones (SEZs) relating to supply of electricity and gas were also discussed.

The Secretary Power division briefed the committee on the power projects under CPEC.

Secretary, power division Mr. Irfan Ali committed to resolves issues pertaining to Dhabeji SEZ in one month time frame.

It was agreed upon that the next meeting will resume this discussion has national energy basket heavily release on these power projects and these are two vital for the economic life line of the country.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam Khan,Murtaza Javed Abbasi , Ms Hina Rabbani Khar and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hina Rabbani Khar Electricity China Parliament CPEC Gas BOI

Recent Stories

Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence attends gra ..

21 minutes ago

Foreign dignitaries in Pakistan also mourn over sa ..

2 minutes ago

Every 2nd Child Affected by Violence Each Year, Go ..

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Lauds Relations With Fra ..

2 minutes ago

Update on domestic players and coaches contracts

32 minutes ago

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.