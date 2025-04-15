BOI complete 100 reforms under PRMI for improving regulatory framework

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The board of Investment (BOI) has completed 100 reforms out of the 168 proposed reforms under Regulatory Reforms and Guillotine Initiatives (PRMI).

To promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in Pakistan, the Board of Investment is implementing Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI), said official documents issued here by the federal government.

This initiative is aimed at improving the regulatory framework in the country at all levels, Federal Provincial and Municipal to reduce the compliance burden on private sector.

The Board of Investment (BOI), “Ultra-Fast Reform Package”, developed a comprehensive reform package containing 100 reforms across 24 regulatory departments at the Federal Government level, aiming to streamline processes and enhance the business environment.

The BOI, successfully mapped the entire regulatory landscape for Registrations, Licenses, Certifications, and Other Permits (RLCOs), improving transparency and accessibility for businesses, the data said.

The institution initiated the drafting process of the AsaanKarobar Bill-2025, aimed at simplifying business procedures and promoting ease of doing business.

Pak-China B2B investment forum organized a successful B2B Investment Forum connecting 107 Pakistani companies with over 250 Chinese companies across 13 sectors, fostering cross-border business collaborations.

The BOI conducted a nationwide survey of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to identify opportunities for development and attract greater investment.

According to the data issued, the Board of Investment (BOI) has played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s investment climate through strategic policy and legislative initiatives aimed at attracting both domestic and foreign investments.

The BOI has worked to streamline investment processes by reducing regulatory bottlenecks, implementing the ease of doing business reforms, and promoting the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to attract foreign investments.

Legislative frameworks have been revised to provide investment protection guarantees to foreign investors, particularly from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Hungary, thereby enhancing confidence in the investment environment, the data said.

In alignment with its mandate, the BOI has actively facilitated public-private partnerships and established an investment promotion platform. This includes formulating policies for faster approval processes, simplifying registration and licensing procedures, and offering incentives like tax exemptions for businesses in SEZs.

According to the official documents through comprehensive surveys and the mapping of regulatory processes, the BOI has identified key gaps in infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. This has led to the creation of an 18-point action plan aimed at improving transparency, reducing bureaucratic delays, and making it easier for businesses to operate in Pakistan. These reforms have contributed to a more investor-friendly regulatory environment.

The BOI has pursued policies designed to attract FDI by creating an enabling environment for international companies, with a focus on industrial growth, technology transfer, and sustainable development. The development of SEZs and partnerships with countries like China has been a key area of focus.

The BOI has pushed for legislative changes to provide a conducive environment for SEZs, facilitating infrastructure development, tax incentives, and facilitating international investments in these zones.

These policy and legislative developments have collectively aimed to improve Pakistan’s investment landscape, stimulate economic growth, and foster global economic partnerships.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has actively engaged the public and private sectors through various initiatives to promote transparency, collaboration, and investor confidence.

This includes organizing business-to-business (B2B) forums, conferences, and workshops to facilitate direct interactions between local and foreign investors.

Additionally, the BOI has worked to enhance public awareness of investment opportunities by establishing information platforms and offering personalized support services to potential investors.

These efforts aim to foster a more inclusive and dynamic investment environment, making it easier for businesses to navigate regulatory frameworks and access available resources.