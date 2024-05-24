BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation

A high-level delegation headed by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Kuwait by end of current month for boosting investment in Pakistan

The Pakistani delegation is expected to have meetings with Prime Minister of Kuwait and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Power and Petroleum while Trade Minister of Kuwait will host, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Trade and business activities between the two countries will also be finalized and the visit to Kuwait will be made more useful in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Abdul Aleem Khan presided over the important consultation meeting regarding the visit to Kuwait in which the necessary issues were finalized.

The minister said that during his visit to Kuwait, there will be progress in providing employment to more workforce from Pakistan, especially health professionals and skilled labor, as well as taking the business community into confidence and the private sector.

“Pakistan will increase cooperation through taking on board Pakistan's export companies for dairy farming, meat products, rice and other food items to move forward through accelerated measures”, he added.

He said that the visit by Pakistan’s delegation to Kuwait will be the beginning of a new era of mutual cooperation, improvement in economic affairs and investment for which the relevant departments are preparing with full responsibility.

The minister said that the confidence building between both countries will have a positive impact on the country's economic conditions and the promotion of industries and business activities across the country will be possible.

The meeting was informed that the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait is also on board regarding this visit and have arranged all necessary administrative matters with the Kuwait Authorities.

Senior officers of Overseas Manpower, Interior, Economic Affairs, Trade and various Ministries also gave a briefing on the possible preparations regarding the visit to Kuwait by the end of this month.