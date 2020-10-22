BOI offers cooperation, JVs to Japanese investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday offered complete cooperation and secure business environment for Japanese investors to bring investment in local potential sectors.

The Secretary Board of Investment (BOI)m Fareena Mazhar in her opening remarks welcomed the participants and thanked organizers 2nd Pakistan-Japan Investment webinar, which was held here, said a press release issued here.

She apprised about Pakistan's Investment Policy that offered secure environment to invest with 100% equity or Joint Ventures (JV's) in various fields.

Fareena said the new legislation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Acts- 2 of Parliaments provided lucrative incentives and legal protection to the foreign investors.

In addition introduction of tax reforms such as e-payment and activation of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System facilitated business operations, she said.

She acknowledged that Pakistan had benefited from technology transfer from Japan, the Japanese companies operating in the country had also contributed towards economic development.

The secretary said that Japanese investors had invested $ 119 million in local market in last year, however, there remained potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between both of the countries.

She hoped today's session would help for exploring more avenues for investment in different sector to enhance the trade and investment cooperation between the both sides.

The representatives of Morinaga, NEC, Sojitz Corporation shared their experience of doing business in Pakistan and encouraged Japanese business community to explore investment opportunities.

The Chief Representative Pak Office Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Furuta Shigeki, expressed hope that this productive interaction would lead to investment ventures in various fields in future.