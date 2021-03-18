UrduPoint.com
BOI Offers Investment Opportunities To Turkey's Investors In Tourism Sector

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

BOI offers investment opportunities to Turkey's investors in tourism sector

The Board of Investment (BoI) on Wednesday offered the investment opportunities to Turkey's investors and specialized services expertise pertaining to Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The board of Investment (BoI) on Wednesday offered the investment opportunities to Turkey's investors and specialized services expertise pertaining to Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry.

The Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (TUROYD) seeks to invest in Tourism sector of Pakistan, said a press release issued by BOI here.

President TUROYD, Ali Can Aksu, along with his team called on Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bokhari at BOI office to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan tourism and hospitality sector.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry. They are offering specialized services to 71 countries across the globe.

Chairman BOI welcomed the delegation and apprised them on the government initiative of promoting tourism.

He said the government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD.

He further added that there can be collaboration for setting up specialized institutes that offers training to hospitality and service industry.

Chairman BOI said that keeping in line with our religious and cultural values Government of Pakistan is looking to promote family-oriented tourism and Turkey having traditionally similar values country that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with, can help in achieving the goal effectively.

While the Federal Secretary, BOI Ms Fareena Mazhar assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan.

BOI being the apex body of the government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation is acting as one window facility for foreign investors, she said.

While delivering a presentation President Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey, Ali Can Aksu said that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic and their association is workings towards ecological tourism.

He further shared that they are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has potential to become one of the global tourist destinations and the best in the region.

He highlighted that TUROYD's focuses on promoting country's culture growth in addition to tourism and hospitality business and share their expertise and experience to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination.

In concluding remarks Chairman BOI thanked the delegation and also assured them that BOI being the apex body of the government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation will support the association with execution of their plans in Pakistan.

