BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Over 100 Chinese companies from various sectors and over 400 Pakistani businessmen have taken part in the conference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) The Federal board of Investment, in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Pakistan China business and Investment Forum organised the “CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference”.

The conference was attended by over 100 Chinese companies from various sectors and over 400 Pakistani businessmen.

From Pakistani side, the Chairman and Minister of State, Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan welcomed the investors and informed that through B2B initiatives under CPEC, Pakistan and China will foster the investment under the second phase of CPEC.

The B2B Investment Conference also received the participation of the private sector and the academia. Following the first session, special B2B meetings were arranged in the sectors of information technology, agriculture, transport and urban development under public-private partnership, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and special economic zones.

The Government of Sindh and BOI presented the investment opportunities in these sectors which were followed by presentations from major Chinese and Pakistani companies.

The Pakistani and Chinese companies had fruitful communication with each other, as well as with the Sindh and federal government.