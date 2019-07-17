BOI Organized B2B Meetings For "US Pakistan Business Council Delegation"

The Board of Investment (BOI) has organized Business to Business (B2B) meetings for "US Pakistan Business Council Delegation" to give them a chance to sit together with the Pakistani businessmen from the same sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The board of Investment ( BOI ) has organized Business to Business (B2B) meetings for "US Pakistan Business Council Delegation" to give them a chance to sit together with the Pakistani businessmen from the same sectors.

Both the side discussed the avenues for mutually beneficial relationships, a BOI press released issued here Wednesday said.

A delegation led by Chairman USPBC, Mehmood Khan is on a visit to Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities and projects.

The USPBC delegation includes investors interested in different sectors, Information Technology, Energy, Science and Technology, Pharmaceuticals and Health, Logistics and others.

The delegation was meeting ministers and government representatives who were discussing details of different projects and specific opportunities in different sectors.

The delegates were welcomed by Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani and Secretary Board of Investment,Omer Rasool.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman BOI, Zubair Gilani said that Pakistan was looking for a long-term and strategic relationship with U.S. He said that the government was focused on industrial growth in the country which meets the objective of improving exports and reducing the imports.

He said that the Pakistani entrepreneurs have a lot of potential and the policy of the government is to provide them with an environment to thrive.

He reiterated that the government was focused on removing red-tape and hurdles and ensure ease of doing business which would help them to flourish.

During the day, the delegation also called on Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Minister for energy, Omer Ayub khan, Minister for Information Technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqqui, Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.