BOI Provides All Possible Facilities To Investors: Minister BOI

Published May 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for board of Investment Ch. Salik Hussain on Thursday said that BOI would provide all possible facilities to foreign and local investors as it has been providing facilities to investors in the past.

The Minister and Secretary briefed the participants about BOI's role in facilitating and attracting local and foreign investment in the country and addressed their queries during the session.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Ch. Salik Hussain and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar chaired BOI's 7th e-kachehry.

Through this platform, several investors and members of business fraternity reached out to BOI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country.

Honorary Investment Counselors (HICs) appointed by BOI in various countries contacted BOI with their recommendations regarding attracting foreign investment in Pakistan.

Secretary BOI also apprised the participants about global investment summit that will soon be organized with an aim to bring together several foreign investors and sensitize them about the abundant investment opportunities in the country.

Special Processing Zones, one-window operation, Joint Ventures, issuance of business visas, issues in online applications were the main areas of discussion during the session.

During the session, a few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised which will be taken up by BOI with the concerned departments to ensure timely complaint resolution.

The participants were appreciative of BOI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country.

The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach. Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, the Secretary encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

