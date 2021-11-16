BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competitiveness in industry: Azfar Ahsan

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Tuesday said that BOI is committed to bring investment in all sectors of economy in addition to ensuring competitiveness in the local industry in line with the best international practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Tuesday said that BOI is committed to bring investment in all sectors of economy in addition to ensuring competitiveness in the local industry in line with the best international practices.

He said this during his visit of Engineering Development Board (EDB) where he also met with the Chairman EDB Almas Hyder, said a press release issued here.

He was given a comprehensive briefing on the investment opportunities in the engineering sector in Pakistan.

It was highlighted that out of the total global trade, engineering goods accounts for a significant portion; in addition there is a huge domestic market for such goods.

This sector therefore represents a significant opportunity for investment within the country for exports enhancement as well as import substitution.

Almas Hyder stressed that in addition to improving ease of doing business within the country to attract foreign direct investment and facilitate local capacities enhancement, the country needs to work on improving its ranking in the global competitiveness index.

This will facilitate Pakistan based companies to compete successfully in the global market. It was agreed that developed land needs to be made available in all major cities of the country in order to take advantage of local skills and competitive advantages, which will enable external investments as well as allow already formed clusters to expand.

Chairman BOI highly appreciated the steps being taken by EDB for the engineering industry and assured his support in facilitating the local industry as well as attracting investment in these sectors.

It was decided that a roundtable will be held by BOI and EDB with the engineering industry shortly for a better understanding of issues, solicitation of proposals, and development of a long term development plan.