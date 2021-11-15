BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

The Board of Investment (BOI) to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on November 17 aimed to establish a linkage between BOI officials and the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Investment (BOI) to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on November 17 aimed to establish a linkage between BOI officials and the business community.

After successfully conducting the first E-Kachehry in August, the Board of Investment (BOI) will hold its second E-Kachehry on November 17th, 2021, said a press release issued by BOI here.

The E- Kachehry will be conducted by Federal Secretary BOI, Ms. Fareena Mazhar.

In the previous public outreach activity, many people from the business community contacted BOI with their queries and concerns.

The nature of queries ranged from establishing branch and liaison offices to visa issues, Special Economic Zones etc.

Most queries were promptly addressed and the remaining was taken up with the concerned departments whilst ensuring follow-up mechanism.

This outreach initiative aims to carry forward the precedent that was set last time by establishing a linkage between BOI officers and businesses that will affect timely resolution of issues raised at the forum.

The exercise also embodies the government's resolve to promote a conducive business environment to facilitate local as well as foreign investment.

BOI welcomes participation of the business fraternity to address queries and concerns regarding Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), foreign investment, Special Economic Zones (SEZ), work visas, establishing company branch/liaison office and other areas relevant to BOI's mandate.

For the purpose of ensuring maximum outreach, BOI will entertain queries via a dedicated telephone line and zoom session on following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/99089161510?pwd=T09wQzMzcVZPYm43WVVkSmdTMnFkdz09