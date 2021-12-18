BOI to organize B2B ,Investment Conference in Lahore

The Board of Investment (BOI) would organize one of a kind Business to Business ,Investment Conference in collaboration with the provincial government of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab,Usman Buzdar to address the audience at "CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference", said a press release issued by BOI here

The Board of Investment (BOI) in collaboration with the government of Punjab is organizing "CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference" in Lahore on December 21st , 2021.

Minister of State and Chairman BOI,Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary BOI, Ms. Fareena Mazhar will be the keynote speakers at the conference and Chief Minister of Punjab, CM Usman Buzdar will grace the occasion as the Chief guest. Other speakers at the event will include SAPM on CPEC Affairs, Mr. Khalid Mansoor, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Minister of Industries and Commerce Punjab, Mr. Mian Aslam Iqbal.

This is the Punjab edition of the conference in the series of countrywide conferences initiated by BoI early this year.

The first conference was held in Peshawar as KP Chapter in March 2021 which received an overwhelming response from Pakistani and Chinese private sector enterprises.

The conference aims to promote CPEC related Special Economic Zones (SEZs), facilitate public private projects, matchmaking of Pakistani and Chinese enterprises for successful B2B Joint Ventures (JVs) and Showcasing Punjab's public sector projects.

The priority sectors being focused in the conference as per their significance from Punjab's context include textile, agriculture and livestock, IT, housing and construction and green energy.

Few MoUs between private companies are also being signed on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference is hybrid in nature with options of both physical and virtual participation.

Many companies will be joining online from China to present their project proposals for which they are seeking JV partners in Pakistan.

BOI will be holding such conferences in future in other provinces with the next ones in Karachi and Gwadar.