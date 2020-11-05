UrduPoint.com
BOI To Organize 'CPEC Investment Conference' On Nov, 25

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

BOI to organize 'CPEC Investment Conference' on Nov, 25

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The board of Investment (BOI), Pakistan is planning to organize 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference on November 25.

The BOI, would organize a CPEC, Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference in Peshawar in collaboration with the KPBOIT, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Project Director of PMU, CPEC Industrial Cooperation, BOI, Asim Ayub said that this B2B Investment Conference would focus on CPEC priority sectors, to facilitate cooperation and linkages between Pakistani and foreign businessmen and entrepreneurs.

He said that the conference also focused on academia with special focus on tourism, food processing, mines and minerals, construction (Infrastructure development) and others.

It was a platform where the BOI would facilitate matchmaking and handholding of Chinese and foreign companies with their Pakistani counterparts, he added.

He said that it was agreed that 9 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be established across Pakistan.

He informed that the PM's Office, Board of Investment (BOI) and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China were assigned the task to further the process of bilateral cooperation under CPEC, with the objective of transforming CPEC into a true economic corridor by establishing special economic zones (SEZs) and business ventures in different sectors.

Asim Ayub said the conference would also focus on marketing sectoral investment opportunities in KP under the ambit of Industrial cooperation under CPEC, to exhibit ready to launch products in different sectors.

The SEZs and other Industrial Parks of KP will also be brought into the spotlight.

He said that "We are committed to create awareness about Pakistan's investment framework and role of BOI being the convener of Joint Working Group of Industrial Cooperation under CPEC." The Project Director of PMU said that the government would facilitate interaction by providing a suitable platform to foreign and local businessmen and entrepreneurs under the auspices of CPEC.

He said that the conference would exhibit KP potentials in different sectors including ready to launch projects for JVs and B2B cooperation.

Asim Ayub said that "We are also to explore possibilities of relocation of Chinese Industries into Pakistan." The conference also supports to address the issues faced by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan.

He said that the day long B2B forum would cover different aspects but its main focus would remain on exploration of Pakistan sectoral potentials.

The participating firms would be selected on the basis of the aspects under Pakistan's Industrial Cooperation Journey through CPEC, he informed.

He said the conference also explores the opportunities in KP potential investment sectors in collaboration with KP government and relevant public and private stakeholders.

Asim said the government also invited foreign companies and Chinese to invest in Pakistan through Public Private Partnerships for business prospects.

Over 250 participants for the conference would be selected based on the themes of the conference and the keenness shown to invest in Pakistan, and interest in collaborating with their counterparts, he informed.

He directed interested local and foreign businesses/ Investors to register themselves through the link given below: https://forms.gle/YHE7yrnwwz1xDmSA9.

He said that video conference options would also be made available for those who could not physically attend the event.

The conference will be designed to foster interaction, learning and 'matchmaking' of concrete investment opportunities in KP potential investment sectors.

With a view of achieving its objectives, the conference will be structured to include plenary context setting and sessions around priority sectors and SEZs with high level speakers from the public and private sectors and B2B meetings.

