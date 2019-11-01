UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BOJ Stands Pat On Policy, Indicates More Stimulus Measures In Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:21 PM

BOJ stands pat on policy, indicates more stimulus measures in pipeline

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday opted to keep its monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of a two-day policy setting meeting, though the central bank underscored its stance that it stood ready to cut rates if necessary

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday opted to keep its monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of a two-day policy setting meeting, though the central bank underscored its stance that it stood ready to cut rates if necessary.

In a statement released after the meeting at which it decided to keep its ultra-easy policy unchanged so as to keep its inflation target feasible.

The BOJ "expects short- and long-term interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels as long as there is a possibility of losing momentum toward the 2-percent inflation goal," Japan's central bank said.

Further adding to speculation the central bank is primed and will follow suit with other central banks in cutting their rates, the BOJ downgraded its growth and inflation forecasts in the years to come, indicating more stimulus measures could be on the way.

In terms of the bank's price outlook, the BOJ cut its inflation forecast for fiscal 2019 through March to 0.7 percent from 1.0 percent forecast in July.

The central bank also lowered forecasts for fiscal 2020 to 1.1 percent and 2021 to 1.5 percent, from previous forecasts of 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the BOJ Policy Board voted to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding long-term rates around zero percent. The central bank also opted to maintain its massive asset purchasing program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Price Japan March July 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

17 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fixes Nov 5 la ..

5 minutes ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Sheikha ..

39 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 ..

40 minutes ago

Bilawal says democracy is under attack

42 minutes ago

Botswana central bank maintain bank rate at 4.75 p ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.