Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Friday that officials could hike interest rates again if inflation and the economy performed as expected, weeks after turmoil caused by a surprise increase earlier this month.

The remarks come after markets were sent into a spin by the bank's second cut in 17 years on July 31, hours before the Federal Reserve indicated it was set to start cutting.

The decision, and hints at more to come, sparked a sharp unwind of the "yen carry trade" -- in which investors use the cheaper currency to buy higher-yielding assets such as stocks -- and sent equities plunging and the yen soaring.