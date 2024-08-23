BoJ's Ueda Flags More Rate Hikes If Economy, Inflation On Track
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Friday that officials could hike interest rates again if inflation and the economy performed as expected, weeks after turmoil caused by a surprise increase earlier this month
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Friday that officials could hike interest rates again if inflation and the economy performed as expected, weeks after turmoil caused by a surprise increase earlier this month.
The remarks come after markets were sent into a spin by the bank's second cut in 17 years on July 31, hours before the Federal Reserve indicated it was set to start cutting.
The decision, and hints at more to come, sparked a sharp unwind of the "yen carry trade" -- in which investors use the cheaper currency to buy higher-yielding assets such as stocks -- and sent equities plunging and the yen soaring.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide7 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming7 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir9 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position8 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points9 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry10 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month8 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track8 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%10 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00010 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter11 hours ago