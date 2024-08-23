BoJ's Ueda Flags More Rate Hikes If Economy, Inflation On Track
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Friday that officials could hike interest rates again if inflation and the economy performed as expected, weeks after turmoil caused by a surprise increase earlier this month
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated Friday that officials could hike interest rates again if inflation and the economy performed as expected, weeks after turmoil caused by a surprise increase earlier this month.
The remarks come after markets were sent into a spin by the bank's second hike in 17 years on July 31, hours before the Federal Reserve indicated it was set to start cutting.
The decision, and hints at more to come, sparked a sharp unwind of the "yen carry trade" -- in which investors use the cheaper currency to buy higher-yielding assets such as stocks -- and sent equities plunging and the yen soaring.
"We will continue to adjust the degree of monetary easing if we can confirm a rising certainty that the economy and prices will stay in line with our forecasts," Ueda told parliament just as data showed core inflation edged higher in July and remained well above the bank's target.
He also warned that "financial and capital markets at home and abroad remain volatile", adding "it is necessary to monitor (the markets) with a high sense of urgency".
The comments saw the yen strengthen against the dollar Friday, hitting 145.29 to the greenback at one point, from a day's high above 146.
The sell-off on August 5, which was also fuelled by weak US jobs data that fanned recession fears, saw equity markets around the world plunge with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 diving more than 12 percent -- its worst day since Black Monday in 1987.
Markets have since recovered but traders remain on edge about any further disruptions, with the Fed expected to cut rates next month and possibly again before the end of the year.
Ueda explained in the parliament the market turmoil was triggered as "fears of a slowdown in the US economy spread rapidly".
"This caused a global depreciation of the dollar and a fall in stock prices."
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide7 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming7 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir8 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position8 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points9 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry9 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month8 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%10 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00010 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter10 hours ago
-
China sees record-high air traffic in July11 hours ago