BOK earns Rs 1.206 b PAT for half year ended on June 30,2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Bank of Khyber (BOK) posted Rs 1,206 million profit after tax (PAT) for the half year ended on June 30,2020.

This was informed during 162nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held on August 19,2020 in Peshawar, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Shakeel Qadir Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary and the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Bank.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic, most members attended the meeting via video link including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Secretary Atif Rehman, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Mr. Javed Akhtar, Mr. Asad Muhammad Iqbal, Mr. Rashid Ali Khan and Managing Director (A) BOK, Mr. Ihsan Ullah Ihsan.

In the backdrop of COVID-19Pandemic, the Bank of Khyber has managed to show good results and posted Rs.1,206 million profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as compared to Rs.

498 million for the same period of 2019.

The deposits stood at Rs.221,126 million whereas with a slight increase from the year end 2019, advances stood at Rs.118,026 million. Investments were at Rs.158,026 million. The bank's total assets rose to Rs.318,195 million.

BOK has always taken the lead in playing a positive role by fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and has always participated actively in the Provincial and Federal Government's socio-economic initiatives. As per the objectives of the bank and in line with the Banks's financial inclusion strategy, the bank is catering to unbanked territories of the country where other financial institutions are hesitant to have their presence.

The Board expressed its satisfaction over half yearly results and advised the management to work more diligently to achieve the targets and play its proactive role in the socio- economic uplift of the province and the country as a whole.