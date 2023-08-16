Open Menu

BoK, KMU Collaborate For Digital Payments Through Kuickpay

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023

BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through Kuickpay

The management of Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Wednesday jointly celebrate a momentous achievement that marks a paradigm shift in the way payments and admissions are handled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):The management of Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Wednesday jointly celebrate a momentous achievement that marks a paradigm shift in the way payments and admissions are handled.

The successful collaboration between BoK and KMU has led to the swift digitalization of the entire cash collections and admissions process for KMU, with the transformative power of Kuickpay technology.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at KMU's Peshawar campus. Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University; Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director Bank of Khyber; and Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking BoK, along with senior management of the bank, were present at the occasion.

The event witnessed the signing of a tripartite agreement for digital payments, a testament to the shared vision of BoK, KMU, and Kuickpay to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the academic and financial sectors.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This strategic partnership represents a significant leap in enhancing the student experience and streamlining university operations. We are delighted to collaborate with Bank of Khyber and Kuickpay to usher in a new era of convenience and efficiency." Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, the Managing Director of Bank of Khyber, remarked, "This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence.

The successful digitalization of KMU's admissions and payments processes epitomizes the potential of collaboration between the technology and banking sectors."This landmark collaboration holds immense promise for both students and the broader community. Over 50,000 students will experience the seamless benefits of this digitalized system as they register for various medical colleges within KMU from August 16, 2023, to August 31, 2023. This initiative extends its advantages beyond the academic realm, offering a broader customer base for Bank of Khyber.

