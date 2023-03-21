UrduPoint.com

Bok's Mission To Facilitate Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Bok's mission to facilitate business community

Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK), Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz has said that the bank has a clear policy about Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and our major mission is the facilitation of the business community in all aspects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK), Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz has said that the bank has a clear policy about Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and our major mission is the facilitation of the business community in all aspects.

He was addressing a consultative meeting in the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Tuesday. Besides, the office bearers of FPCCI, the representatives of the industries department, KP Economic Zones Development and Management (KP-EZDMC), Small Industries Development Board, KP TEVTA, KPITB, Mohmand Chamber, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Industry and others participated in the consultation.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the consultation process with various departments of the provincial government for the development of the industrial sector and the resolution of the issues of the business community.

The MD BoK said that they are looking into the matter of non-performing loans (NPLs) and are also determined for launching new schemes.

He said that presently policy rate in the country has climbed to 20%, but the regional rate is beneficial for the business community even without subsidy.

He said that in past BoK has witnessed some weaknesses, but since assuming the charge as Managing Director is working on the plan to make it priority number one for the business community and common man.

Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz said that more than 40 new branches have been operationalised during the period of the last 18 months and also introducing master cards during the next two months.

He appreciated the efforts of FPCCI for the promotion of business activities and uplift of businesses and is ready to work with it in the future.

All participatory officers and representatives of the business community expressed satisfaction over the seriousness of the MD BoK for the promotion of trading and industrial activities and resolution of the problems of their problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Bank Man Progress Chamber Bank Of Khyber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Tr ..

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mission concludes in Kyrgy ..

13 minutes ago
 Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Ur ..

Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Uranium to Kiev: Yugoslavia Scen ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements Wi ..

Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements With Asian, Latin American State ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo f ..

Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo for 1st Time - Russian Export C ..

22 minutes ago
 US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic S ..

US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - P ..

Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - Putin

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.