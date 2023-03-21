Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK), Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz has said that the bank has a clear policy about Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and our major mission is the facilitation of the business community in all aspects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK), Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz has said that the bank has a clear policy about Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and our major mission is the facilitation of the business community in all aspects.

He was addressing a consultative meeting in the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Tuesday. Besides, the office bearers of FPCCI, the representatives of the industries department, KP Economic Zones Development and Management (KP-EZDMC), Small Industries Development Board, KP TEVTA, KPITB, Mohmand Chamber, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Industry and others participated in the consultation.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the consultation process with various departments of the provincial government for the development of the industrial sector and the resolution of the issues of the business community.

The MD BoK said that they are looking into the matter of non-performing loans (NPLs) and are also determined for launching new schemes.

He said that presently policy rate in the country has climbed to 20%, but the regional rate is beneficial for the business community even without subsidy.

He said that in past BoK has witnessed some weaknesses, but since assuming the charge as Managing Director is working on the plan to make it priority number one for the business community and common man.

Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz said that more than 40 new branches have been operationalised during the period of the last 18 months and also introducing master cards during the next two months.

He appreciated the efforts of FPCCI for the promotion of business activities and uplift of businesses and is ready to work with it in the future.

All participatory officers and representatives of the business community expressed satisfaction over the seriousness of the MD BoK for the promotion of trading and industrial activities and resolution of the problems of their problems.