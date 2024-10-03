Open Menu

BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee Meets

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 07:55 PM

BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meets

The Bank of Khyber on Thursday held the 8th Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meeting at its Head Office here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Bank of Khyber on Thursday held the 8th Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meeting at its Head Office here.

The Committee, which includes all agriculture lending banks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, operates under the Lead/Champion Bank model envisioned by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The meeting was attended by regional heads of various banks, with Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Financial Inclusion, SBP, chairing the session. Present were Irfan Saleem Awan, MD/CEO (A) and CFO, BoK, Waqar Ali, Chief Manager SBP BSC Peshawar, Imran Yaqub, Head AFD BoK, and other senior officials from banks, SBP, and BoK.

The meeting focused on the government's priorities for agriculture and SMEs, with special attention to digitization and its potential in the banking sector. Discussions covered the financial performance of participating institutions, the need to improve lending performance, and the importance of expanding the number of branches and field staff.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the potential for region specific products to benefit a broad range of borrowers and farmers, as well as training within the banking sector.

APP/vak

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Agriculture Bank Bank Of Khyber All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, ..

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ ..

Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations

5 minutes ago
 7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

5 minutes ago
 Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade

Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade

18 seconds ago
 CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs ..

CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF all ..

ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF allowances

22 seconds ago
Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all const ..

Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ..

5 minutes ago
 SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article ..

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A

20 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

15 minutes ago
 Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing h ..

Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing history, inspiring change

15 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held

Mehfil-e-Milad held

15 minutes ago
 Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National ..

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business