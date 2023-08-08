Open Menu

Bolivia Discovers New Oil, Natural Gas Field Worth $5Bln - State Company

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Bolivia Discovers New Oil, Natural Gas Field Worth $5Bln - State Company

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) A new oil and natural gas field was discovered in Bolivia that is expected to bring to the country an additional $5 billion in revenue, the president of Bolivian state-owned oil and gas enterprise Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Armin Dorgathen Tapia, said on Monday.

"We have carried out a survey that allows us to conclude that the country has 0.7 trillion cubic meters (24.7 trillion cubic feet) of gas and 52 billion barrels (of oil)," he told reporters.

The new oil and gas reserve will bring Bolivia an additional revenue of about $5 billion and will allow it to save $1 billion in fuel purchases, the YPFB said on it website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Enterprise Bolivia Gas Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

2 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

2 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

2 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

3 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

3 hours ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

3 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

2 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

3 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

2 hours ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

2 hours ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business