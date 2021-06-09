Bolivia, Russia Agree to Draft Deal to Develop Gas Sector - President Arce

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Bolivian oil and gas company YPFB and Russia's Gazprom have agreed to draft a bilateral deal to develop the gas industry, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.

"Our YPFB agreed with Russia's Gazprom during the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum to move further within the roadmap to develop investments in Bolivia. We will also develop a bilateral agreement to develop the industry," Arce wrote on Twitter.

He did not give any details about the specific agreement in question.