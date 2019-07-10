BOM-SIE hails decision of nine industrial centres in Punjab

Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE) president Shahzad Azam Khan, hailing the Punjab chief minister's announcement of setting up nine industrial centers in the province, said that it would usher in a new era of industrial and technological revolution, prosperity and development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE) president Shahzad Azam Khan, hailing the Punjab chief minister 's announcement of setting up nine industrial centers in the province, said that it would usher in a new era of industrial and technological revolution, prosperity and development.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the country had witnessed several challenges during the last a few decades, but now the situation had improved and Pakistan was about to emerge an economically strong nation. He said that education and training of a country's workers was a major factor in determining just how well the country's economy will do.

He further said the Punjab government was taking solid steps for the promotion of industry and its workers. "Training programs at these centers will empower and equip youth with the latest technology helping in resolve the issues of unemployment," he added.

He urged the government to make these centers as proactive organizations, adding that training programs and curriculum should be made according to the needs of market.

To a question, Shahzad Azam Khan said that if these industrial zones would be designed according to the market demand, they would be helpful for increasing the exports. He said the demand proposals, recommended by the industrialists should also be preferred.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) sources said that alleviation of poverty and unemployment had gained much importance in 100-day plan of the government and considering the same, new industrial zones and sectors would be promoted with the consultations of all the stakeholders.

The sources urged the industrialists to play their supervisory role for launching new courses and training curriculum at these centres as per the local industry demand.

It may be mentioned here that these centers would be established on ten thousand acres land in the province to promote industrial sector.

Following the announcement, one hundred and fifty acres of land has been provided in Gujranwala and sixty three acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of small industrial state zone.