Bombardier Says Will Cut 1,600 Jobs, End Learjet Production

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier is slashing 1,600 jobs and is winding down production of the Learjet line of aircraft, the company said in press release announcing the 2020 financial results.

"Bombardier has and will be launching a number of actions to improve profitability and cash generation," the release said on Thursday. "Specific actions include... reducing its overall workforce by approximately 1,600 positions."

As part of the cost-cutting measures, Bombardier President and CEO Eric Martel announced that the company is also ending production of its iconic Learjet line, which has been a business aviation staple since 1963.

Production will cease in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The financial results showed that while revenues grew up 3 percent year-over-year, the company still recorded a net loss of $568 million in 2020.

The cuts are part of an effort to save $400 million annually by 2023, the statement said.

The company has faced a backlash from Canadians after receiving hundreds of millions of Dollars in taxpayer-funded bailouts over the past several years.

