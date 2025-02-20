Open Menu

Bond Franchise Shifts To Amazon As Broccoli Family Steps Back

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back

Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced Thursday

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James bond franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced Thursday.

The deal is a major shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties, though Wilson and Broccoli's company will remain co-owners of the franchise through the new venture, a statement said.

The agreement coincides with the retirement of Wilson and Broccoli from active production of the Bond films.

Wilson, whose career with 007 spans nearly 60 years, said he would focus on "art and charitable projects," while Broccoli announced plans to pursue other ventures following the conclusion of "No Time to Die."

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, noting the franchise's six-decade impact on filmed entertainment.

The deal builds on Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM, which included distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalog.

The new arrangement gives Amazon MGM Studios creative authority over future productions of the franchise, which has been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman first brought Ian Fleming's character to theaters.

Barbara Broccoli, who has worked with four different actors in the role of 007, described her tenure as "dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy" inherited from Cubby, her producer father.

Those four leading actors are Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, who Broccoli played a direct role in casting.

The pair were steadfast in preserving the integrity of the James Bond character and brand and resisted spin-offs and licensing that they felt might have tarnished the franchise.

The financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed.

"No Time to Die" - the 25th James Bond film - was released in 2021 and earned $775 million.

There have been no announcements regarding the timeline for production of the next film or Craig's replacement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

11 minutes ago
 Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

10 minutes ago
 Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family ..

Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v India Champions Trophy score ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v India Champions Trophy scores

2 minutes ago
 Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universitie ..

Bringing SBKWU at par with first-class universities our top priority: Governor

2 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

26 minutes ago
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight ag ..

Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels

2 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest notorious peddler

Kohat police arrest notorious peddler

5 minutes ago
 Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures faciliti ..

Kohat prepares for Ramadan, admin ensures facilities and cleanliness

5 minutes ago
 Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks re ..

Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks refugee wave

5 minutes ago
 13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

41 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Rwp

Police hold flag march in Rwp

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business