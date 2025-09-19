Open Menu

Book Launch Highlights FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s Legacy Of Service And Reform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Book launch highlights FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s legacy of service and reform

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday to launch Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s new book, “Mohtasib Ki Diary (The Chronicle of an Ombudsman’s Days and Nights).”

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Professor Khalid Mahmood Gondal, and other speakers paid glowing tributes to Dr Jah, praising his unmatched dedication in transforming the Ombudsman’s office into a service-oriented institution and a beacon of justice for citizens. They also lauded his literary contributions, describing his writings as a blend of personal experience, reform, and social awareness.

Sharing his inspiration, Dr Jah said 'Mohtasib Ki Diary' reflects his daily experiences and struggles to resolve public grievances.

He stated that institutions exist to serve people with fairness and speed, and any delay in redressal diminishes their value.

LCCI President Abuzar Shad hailed Dr Jah as a national asset whose sincerity, honesty, and service to humanity inspire both the younger generation and the business community. Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and others said the book promotes accountability, institutional reform, and knowledge-driven change.

The ceremony concluded with the formal unveiling of the book in an atmosphere of admiration, with participants urging more such intellectual and literary events to encourage awareness, reform, and nation-building.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

31 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

2 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

4 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business