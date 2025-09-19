Book Launch Highlights FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s Legacy Of Service And Reform
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday to launch Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s new book, “Mohtasib Ki Diary (The Chronicle of an Ombudsman’s Days and Nights).”
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Professor Khalid Mahmood Gondal, and other speakers paid glowing tributes to Dr Jah, praising his unmatched dedication in transforming the Ombudsman’s office into a service-oriented institution and a beacon of justice for citizens. They also lauded his literary contributions, describing his writings as a blend of personal experience, reform, and social awareness.
Sharing his inspiration, Dr Jah said 'Mohtasib Ki Diary' reflects his daily experiences and struggles to resolve public grievances.
He stated that institutions exist to serve people with fairness and speed, and any delay in redressal diminishes their value.
LCCI President Abuzar Shad hailed Dr Jah as a national asset whose sincerity, honesty, and service to humanity inspire both the younger generation and the business community. Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and others said the book promotes accountability, institutional reform, and knowledge-driven change.
The ceremony concluded with the formal unveiling of the book in an atmosphere of admiration, with participants urging more such intellectual and literary events to encourage awareness, reform, and nation-building.
