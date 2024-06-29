Book on historic Industry Dept. buildings launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that historic buildings are our heritage and it is our collective responsibility to preserve them,

He was addressing the launching ceremony of a book written on the restoration of historical buildings of Industry Department, held here at Poonch House on Saturday.

He added that the Secretary Commerce and Industry and his team have done a wonderful job by restoring the historic buildings of the department, however, it is the need of the hour that the relevant departments should pay attention to the restoration of historical buildings across Punjab.

Chaudhry Shafay said that the national economy can be strengthened by promoting tourism and the media should play its role by creating awareness about tourists and historical places. Tourism can be promoted by providing a safe environment and awareness to tourists, he added.

The provincial minister said that the first time in the history of Punjab, modern IT courses are being offered free of cost to the youth. According to the demand of the global market, special attention has been given to the preparation of skilled manpower. The provincial minister announcing the establishment of a world-class furniture college in Gujrat and said that the furniture college will promote the industry and increase exports.

Everyone has to play their role for the development of Pakistan. If every organization works hard, Pakistan will not need to borrow from the IMF and any other financial institutions, he concluded.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta said that the restoration of the historical buildings is not only the responsibility of the Department of Archeology, but every department has to play its role in this regard. The Secretary said that the Poonch House building, Shadi Lal Building, Rasool University and other buildings of the Department of Industry and Commerce have been restored to their historical status and the building of Textile College Faisalabad built in 1928 will also be restored. Secretaries of various departments, CEO Punjab Investment board, DG Industries and other personalities participated in the event. The event was organized by the Punjab Investment Board. The provincial minister inspected the handicrafts stalls set up in the ceremony and appreciated the work of Artisans. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain along with Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta launched the book written on the restoration of historical buildings.