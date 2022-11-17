Boom in housing sector to revive the economy: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Thursday said that boom in the housing and construction sector can turn around the economy, create more jobs and attract investment.

Giving an example of UAE, he said that Dubai was facing economic problems in 2008-09 and the construction of only one mega project "Burj Khalifa" helped revive its economy. He said that many countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Japan achieved better growth by focusing on the housing and construction sector, which showed its vital role in the economy.

He said this while addressing the pre-launch ceremony of the first International Housing Expo being organized by the Ministry of Housing & Works in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the theme "Shelter for All" on Dec: 8-11, 2022 at Convention Centre, Islamabad. A large number of builders, developers and realtors are expected to attend the event.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the purpose of organizing the first International Housing Expo is to stimulate the business and economic activities and provide affordable housing to people. He said that the government wants to promote the housing sector with public-private partnership to address the housing needs of people.

He said that housing is the fundamental right of every citizen and the government wants to fulfill it obligation in collaboration with the private sector. He said that the Expo would attract local and international investors and would be a right step towards providing shelter for all.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the country was witnessing a deficit of millions of houses due to rising population and urged the government to support the housing and construction sector to ensure shelter for all.

He said that the growth in housing and construction would boost the business activities of all allied industries and help revive the economy. He said that timely delivery of credible housing projects on public-private partnership would improve the confidence of the buyers and attract more investment.

He said that ICCI has already organized two very successful property and housing expos and hoped that the first international housing expo would be another landmark success. He said that the government should establish an Expo Centre in the federal capital to promote exhibitions of various sectors to boost the business and economic activities.